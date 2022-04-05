BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,131. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 136,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

