BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,671 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes bought 20,000 shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MHD opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

