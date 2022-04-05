BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.24.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.