BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,117. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.24.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (EGF)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.