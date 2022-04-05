BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BKCC stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.13. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $310.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 143.77% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,140,256 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,561,000 after buying an additional 551,412 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 22.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 104,874 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 525,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 78,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter worth $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

