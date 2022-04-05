BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 289,828 shares.The stock last traded at $16.74 and had previously closed at $16.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCAT)

