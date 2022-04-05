BitDAO (BIT) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $777.03 million and $27.80 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00002850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00048600 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,475.10 or 0.07472033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,533.49 or 1.00054616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047634 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

