Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Price Hits $0.82 on Exchanges

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $14.78 million and approximately $292.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Coin Profile

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

