BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $299.00 price target on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BioNTech from $284.00 to $217.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioNTech from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $110.00 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day moving average is $227.03.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 142.70% and a net margin of 54.20%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 1501.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in BioNTech by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,532,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,062,000 after buying an additional 187,123 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in BioNTech by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,955,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,241,000 after buying an additional 500,115 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,057,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BioNTech by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,335,000 after buying an additional 348,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

