BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a PE ratio of -115.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $513,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $269,495.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,596,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 39,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

