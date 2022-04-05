Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Trading Up 6.6%

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) shares were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.22 and last traded at $126.97. Approximately 17,012 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 506,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BHVN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.45.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.