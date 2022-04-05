Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Bio-Path during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

