Binemon Price Tops $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Binemon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048181 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.06 or 0.07486591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,790.59 or 0.99857243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00054965 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binemon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binemon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.