Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BILL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $271.25.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $243.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.34 and a 200 day moving average of $247.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 10,572 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.86, for a total value of $2,028,343.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,169 shares of company stock worth $20,401,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $185,970,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

