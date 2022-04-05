Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $121,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Big Lots stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $73.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth $13,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 55,379 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

