Beverley J. Mcclure Sells 525 Shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $22,181.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HMN traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 187,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52 week low of $36.21 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KEMPER Corp bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth about $32,573,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter worth $19,048,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at $15,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 4,492.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 348,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 340,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 2,054.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 163,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile (Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.