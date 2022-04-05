Bessemer Securities LLC Purchases 985 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bessemer Securities LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Bessemer Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bessemer Securities LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after purchasing an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after buying an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after buying an additional 190,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $305.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $334.06 and a 200-day moving average of $361.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

