Bessemer Group Inc. Takes $272,000 Position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAXJ. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,264,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,286,000 after purchasing an additional 786,109 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 164,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 67,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.26. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

