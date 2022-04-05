Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 626 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day moving average of $85.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

