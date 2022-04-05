Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

