Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 1,863 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of PPL by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

