Bessemer Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,159 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3,699.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 16,020 shares during the period.

BATS:REM opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83.

