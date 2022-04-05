Bessemer Group Inc. Invests $238,000 in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDX. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $60.29.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.