Bessemer Group Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,759,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,289,000 after purchasing an additional 431,014 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 762,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,065,000 after buying an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after buying an additional 85,341 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,985,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.06 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $124.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $91.27. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.48.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

