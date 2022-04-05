Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 99 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Copart by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 100,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,892 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRT opened at $127.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a 200 day moving average of $138.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

