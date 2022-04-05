Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 77.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $4,893,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TM opened at $182.58 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.96 and a 200 day moving average of $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $255.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

