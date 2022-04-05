Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,430 ($18.75) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.66) to GBX 1,325 ($17.38) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.72) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,382 ($18.12).

LON GFTU opened at GBX 993 ($13.02) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.98. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 952 ($12.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,425 ($18.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,057.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,184.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Grafton Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

