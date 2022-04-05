Berenberg Bank Raises Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 742

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 590 ($7.74) to GBX 742 ($9.73) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PSON. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.11) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 725 ($9.51) price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.80) target price on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 790.33 ($10.37).

PSON opened at GBX 754.40 ($9.89) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.49) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($11.59). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 682.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 652.65.

In other news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.56), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,758,595.37). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £28,689.30 ($37,625.31).

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

