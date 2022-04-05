Benchmark Begins Coverage on Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Investment analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

IONM stock opened at $5.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Assure has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.38 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.41.

Assure ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Assure had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assure will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Assure at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides.

