Beachbody (NYSE:BODY) Shares Gap Down to $2.15

The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 2.15, but opened at 2.10. Beachbody shares last traded at 2.14, with a volume of 5,150 shares traded.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beachbody presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 6.45.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is 3.14.

Beachbody ( NYSE:BODY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of 216.27 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beachbody (NYSE:BODY)

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

