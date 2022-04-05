BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BBTVF. Scotiabank lowered their price target on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded BBTV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Get BBTV alerts:

Shares of BBTVF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. BBTV has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $8.64.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.