Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $68.58 Average Price Target from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BASFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €76.00 ($83.52) to €64.00 ($70.33) in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get Basf alerts:

BASFY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $14.28. The company had a trading volume of 707,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,553. The stock has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.