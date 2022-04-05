Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,612 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PG opened at $154.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.85 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

