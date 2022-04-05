Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF)

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.54) to GBX 275 ($3.61) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 235 ($3.08) in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

Shares of TTBXF stock remained flat at $$4.24 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $4.24.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.