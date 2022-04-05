Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 610 ($8.00) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 599.86 ($7.87).

STAN stock opened at GBX 500.20 ($6.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 524.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 479.75. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.74).

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,217 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 509 ($6.68), for a total value of £46,914.53 ($61,527.25). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

