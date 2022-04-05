Barclays Raises National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $52.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EYE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.

Get National Vision alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.53 on Friday. National Vision has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.81.

National Vision ( NASDAQ:EYE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 30,784 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in National Vision by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,029,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.