Barclays Lowers Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target to €3.00

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.00 ($3.30) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.69 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average of $2.79.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

