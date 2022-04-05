Barclays Increases Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 9,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 8,800 ($115.41) to GBX 9,100 ($119.34) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($98.10) to GBX 7,460 ($97.84) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.48) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($94.43) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,520 ($98.62).

Shares of LON RKT opened at GBX 6,000 ($78.69) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,922.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,009.86. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.39). The firm has a market cap of £42.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,333.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

