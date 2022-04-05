Barclays Increases Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target to GBX 2,850

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,450 ($32.13) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

EDV opened at GBX 1,925 ($25.25) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a one year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 28.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,863.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,780.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.41.

