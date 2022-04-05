Barclays Downgrades Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) to Equal Weight

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 250 ($3.28). Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

VMUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.41) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Virgin Money UK to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 190 ($2.49) to GBX 200 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.62) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.21) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 228.11 ($2.99).

LON:VMUK opened at GBX 173.15 ($2.27) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 185.33. The company has a market cap of £2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.34. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 151.05 ($1.98) and a one year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.87).

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £51,300 ($67,278.69).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

