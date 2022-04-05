Barclays Cuts PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Price Target to GBX 700

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 770 ($10.10) to GBX 700 ($9.18) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.98) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 648 ($8.50).

Get PageGroup alerts:

Shares of PAGE stock opened at GBX 481.20 ($6.31) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 405.60 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($9.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 539.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 607.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a GBX 10.30 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. PageGroup’s payout ratio is presently 0.13%.

In related news, insider Ben Stevens acquired 5,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($6.01) per share, for a total transaction of £26,325.84 ($34,525.69). Also, insider Stephen Ingham sold 92,047 shares of PageGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 493 ($6.47), for a total value of £453,791.71 ($595,136.67).

PageGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.