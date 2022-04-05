BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.78.

NYSE BKU opened at $44.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,640,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,947,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,698,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,432,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,828,000 after buying an additional 316,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,815,000. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

