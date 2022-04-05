Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,633 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 168,544 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

