Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $3.30.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.20 ($4.62) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.78) to €4.40 ($4.84) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.87.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

SAN stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is presently 7.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.