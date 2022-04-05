Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,092,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,906. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,845.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 29,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

