Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells £100,348.22 in Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) insider Philip Harrison sold 39,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.37), for a total value of £100,348.22 ($131,604.22).

Philip Harrison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Philip Harrison sold 79,521 shares of Balfour Beatty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.45), for a total value of £209,140.23 ($274,282.27).

Shares of BBY stock traded down GBX 2.54 ($0.03) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 254.26 ($3.33). 773,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,940. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.17. Balfour Beatty plc has a one year low of GBX 207.80 ($2.73) and a one year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 256.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This is an increase from Balfour Beatty’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Balfour Beatty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 330 ($4.33) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.72) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

