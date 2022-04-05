B. Riley Comments on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research note issued on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GREE. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenidge Generation from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Greenidge Generation in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ GREE opened at $11.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Greenidge Generation has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenidge Generation by 10,180.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3,661.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

