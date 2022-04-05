B. Riley Boosts Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Price Target to $6.00

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s previous close.

AUD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.01 million, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Audacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63.

Audacy ( NYSEARCA:AUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Audacy will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scott Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Audacy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audacy during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

