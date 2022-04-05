AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €32.00 ($35.16) price objective by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) price target on shares of AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €30.35 ($33.36).

Get AXA alerts:

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €26.24 ($28.84) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €26.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.54. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($30.43).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.