Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIYGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $480.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.90) to GBX 470 ($6.16) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.95) to GBX 520 ($6.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $482.50.

AVVIY stock opened at $11.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Aviva has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

About Aviva (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

