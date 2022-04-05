Avion Wealth Sells 517 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Avion Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Apple comprises 0.7% of Avion Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 229,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Apple by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 178,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $178.44 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.82.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

